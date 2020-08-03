Auditor: Albuquerque council's trip cost city $4K too much

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state auditor says the city of Albuquerque should ask a councilor to repay $4,000 for a trip to three East Coast cities.

The Albuquerque Journal reports State Auditor Brian Colón said his review of a 14-day trip by City Councilor Klarissa Peña found extra costs that violate city policies on reimbursements.