Auditor: New Mexico MLK panel failed to meet fiscal duties

The Associated Press
Created: December 11, 2020 12:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Auditor Brian Colón says the Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission and its executive director are failing to meet their fiscal responsibilities.

Colón this week released audit findings, saying his office has yet to see what procedures have been implemented to address what he called critical issues. He said the shortcomings are concerning.

Commission executive director Leonard Waites vowed to provide details of new policies and procedures by Dec. 21.

The commission's problems go back years.

The former executive director and two others were convicted of felony embezzlement and fraud for offenses that occurred from 2013 through 2015.


