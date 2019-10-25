Auditor probes travel expenses of Cowboys for Trump founder

The Associated Press

October 25, 2019 01:12 PM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's Democratic state auditor is investigating a county's travel reimbursement to one of its commissioners who founded the group Cowboys for Trump.



The Alamogordo Daily News reports the Office of the State Auditor confirmed it's examining whether the reimbursement to Otero County Commission Chairman Couy Griffin violated state law.



Griffin traveled to Washington in part to attend a Sept. 12 conference with representatives from western states. A travel voucher listed a meeting with President Donald Trump as the reason for the expense.



The reimbursement of more than $3,200 included mileage for the trip made while hauling a horse trailer.



Griffin says discussions with the president were centered on county business and not done as a representative of the nonprofit group.



Griffin returned the money after consulting with county officials.