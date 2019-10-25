Auditor probes travel expenses of Cowboys for Trump founder
The Associated Press
October 25, 2019 01:12 PM
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's Democratic state auditor is investigating a county's travel reimbursement to one of its commissioners who founded the group Cowboys for Trump.
The Alamogordo Daily News reports the Office of the State Auditor confirmed it's examining whether the reimbursement to Otero County Commission Chairman Couy Griffin violated state law.
Griffin traveled to Washington in part to attend a Sept. 12 conference with representatives from western states. A travel voucher listed a meeting with President Donald Trump as the reason for the expense.
The reimbursement of more than $3,200 included mileage for the trip made while hauling a horse trailer.
Griffin says discussions with the president were centered on county business and not done as a representative of the nonprofit group.
Griffin returned the money after consulting with county officials.
State Auditor Brian Colón issued the following statement:
“As an elected official charged with government accountability I am particularly sensitive to allegations made against other elected officials. We must all be held to the highest standards in order to restore people’s faith and trust in government,” said Auditor Colón. “It is my duty as State Auditor to uphold the constitutional authority of the Office of the State Auditor and anytime the Office receives a complaint concerning allegations of potential waste, fraud, and abuse we will examine it. Protecting the taxpayers of New Mexico is my number one priority.”
Credits
The Associated Press
Updated: October 25, 2019 01:12 PM
Created: October 25, 2019 11:20 AM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.