Austin Denton, local sports broadcasting legend, dies at 18

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Family, friends, and athletes everywhere are mourning the loss of Austin Denton – a bright light in the Albuquerque sports community.
Austin died early Tuesday morning after suffering complications from a spinal tumor. The recent La Cueva graduate leaves behind a huge legacy and a long list of accomplishments.
Austin was the voice of the La Cueva Bears athletic program, did play-by-play for local sports radio and interviewed countless professional athletes. Austin even called out a draft pick for his favorite team – the Denver Broncos.
But even more impressive, he didn't let his heath issues stand in the way of his dreams.
I'm sure by now most of you have heard the latest news concerning @austindenton_7 health. His family and his Bear family would like you all to keep him and his family in your prayer. We love Austin! #AustinStrong #SeizetheMoment pic.twitter.com/oOIkYId8eA— LCHS Bears Football (@LaCuevaFootball) December 17, 2019
