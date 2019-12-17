Austin Denton, local sports broadcasting legend, dies at 18 | KOB 4
Austin Denton, local sports broadcasting legend, dies at 18

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 17, 2019 01:12 PM
Created: December 17, 2019 01:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Family, friends, and athletes everywhere are mourning the loss of Austin Denton – a bright light in the Albuquerque sports community. 

Austin died early Tuesday morning after suffering complications from a spinal tumor. The recent La Cueva graduate leaves behind a huge legacy and a long list of accomplishments. 

Austin was the voice of the La Cueva Bears athletic program, did play-by-play for local sports radio and interviewed countless professional athletes. Austin even called out a draft pick for his favorite team – the Denver Broncos. 

But even more impressive, he didn't let his heath issues stand in the way of his dreams. 


