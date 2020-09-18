Author highlights folklore, culture surrounding Bigfoot with short story collection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Whether you’re a believer of the paranormal or not, a metro author is putting the spotlight on another mysterious creature that has allegedly been sighted in New Mexico: Bigfoot.

"That creature has been spotted in various corners of the state over the years,” said author Don Shearer. "They've been spotted in Central New Mexico, up and down between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, and a number of sightings in the Jemez mountains."