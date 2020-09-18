Author highlights folklore, culture surrounding Bigfoot with short story collection

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Whether you’re a believer of the paranormal or not, a metro author is putting the spotlight on another mysterious creature that has allegedly been sighted in New Mexico: Bigfoot.
"That creature has been spotted in various corners of the state over the years,” said author Don Shearer. "They've been spotted in Central New Mexico, up and down between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, and a number of sightings in the Jemez mountains."
Shearer’s long-time fascination with the folklore of Bigfoot led him to write Bigfoot Bedtime Stories, a collection of 11 short stories with tall tale encounters with Sasquatch—most of which take place in the Land of Enchantment.
"The Individuals in the stories are going about their business in whatever adventure they're having and they run into Bigfoot one way or another and these are very scary encounters,” he said.
Shearer said the book is for all ages and highlights the culture surrounding the mystery of the big hairy beast.
"Perhaps it's one of the last true remaining mysteries—at least for Americans,” he said. “I think most people enjoy scary stories, things they don't quite understand, can't get their minds around."
