Authorities arrest person of interest in Sunport slayings in Missouri

Updated: March 10, 2021 12:11 PM
Created: March 10, 2021 10:02 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities have confirmed that Sean Lannon was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in St. Louis, Missouri Wednesday morning.
Lannon was wanted in connection to the four bodies that were found at the Albuquerque Sunport last Friday. He was also wanted out of New Jersey for questioning in connection to a homicide that occurred on March 8.
“I appreciate the hard work of all detectives and especially the successful coordination between all law enforcement agencies that resulted in this arrest today,” APD Chief Harold Medina said. “The investigation will continue, but getting this suspect into custody was a critical priority.”
According to Grants Police, one of the Sunport victims was identified as Lannon's ex-wife, Jennifer Lannon. Police also said she and the other victims, Matthew Miller and Jesten Mata, were friends, and were all reported missing around the same time in January.
In recent years Sean Lannon filed for divorce, child custody and a restraining order against Jennifer Lannon.
The fourth Sunport victim, Randal Apostalon, was known to give rides for money. Police said he was homeless and lived out of his car, which was the same car the bodies were found in.
Officials said Lannon flew into Philadelphia Thursday with his three kids, who are safe.
APD homicide detectives are traveling to St. Louis to attempt an interview with Lannon.
