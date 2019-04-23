Authorities arrest teenager accused of killing mail carrier
Joshua Panas
April 24, 2019 11:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The 17-year-old who is accused of killing a United States Postal Service mail carrier was arrested Wednesday night.
Authorities with APD, FBI, and the United States Postal Inspection Service took Xavier Zamora into custody near Tower and Unser without incident.
Zamora initially evaded arrest Monday night after an hours-long standoff with police, not far from where he was arrested.
Police believe Zamora shot and killed Jose Hernandez after the mail carrier tried to diffuse a domestic violence situation between Zamora and his mother.
Zamora is being charged with an open count of murder.
