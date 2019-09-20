Authorities confiscated guns, drugs following shootout on ABQ's West Side
Joy Wang
September 20, 2019 05:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The man accused of being involved in a shootout on Albuquerque’s West Side appeared in court Friday.
Kenneth Sondergard is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated battery against a peace officer and a felon in possession of a firearm.
During the investigation, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales said detectives confiscated high-powered rifles, ammunition, 34 marijuana plants, cocaine and meth.
The sheriff said his deputies were serving a drug-related search warrant at Sondergard's home when shots rang out.
The sheriff said Sondergard shot through the door at his deputies, who then fired back.
The suspect claimed he thought people were breaking into his home.
Gonzales doesn’t believe Sondergard.
“I don't think it's reasonable based on his criminal history,” Gonzales said. “I think that's an alibi in my opinion.”
Sondergard has two other drug-related arrests on his record.
