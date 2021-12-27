Authorities identify Islamic Center arson suspect

“It was terrifying,” Gauba says, "It is a big relief for us that this person has been identified."

Local and federal authorities have been searching for the suspect for weeks. What finally led to Camarena being named is when a family member saw photos of the suspect and identified her according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit also goes on to say that Camarena did not live far from the Islamic Center and security camera footage also showed her there twice before. Once for a meal and the second when police say she pulled a fire alarm. Both authorities and Gauba believe it was to test the security measures. “This was all pre planned,” Gauba says.

In total, Gauba says the fires cost just more than $10,000 in damages. He also said the Islamic Center is looking at spending about $25,000 for improved security.

When KOB 4 asked Gauba if he and the Islamic Center can forgive Camarena for what she’s accused of doing, he said they already forgive her, but still want justice.

"I hope they apprehend her as soon as possible," Gauba said.