Authorities investigating inmate's death at Albuquerque jail

The Associated Press
Updated: October 25, 2021 10:13 PM
Created: October 25, 2021 08:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s officials say they are investigating the death of a jail inmate.

They say violent crimes detectives were called out to the Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday night.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately release the name, age or gender of the deceased inmate or release any additional details about the case.

They say an update will be provided when more information is available.


