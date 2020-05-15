Authorities patrolling Bosque trails, making sure people are utilizing COVID-safe practices

"So by being out here on the water, we're able to identify where some of those locations are," Lt. Lujan said. "And then you know contract communicate to the crews of where this is at, and then potentially get people on the ground right away to put this fire out."

Patrols won't just be happening during the day. They’ll also happen when the open space areas are closed to make sure people aren't out breaking the rules.

"Today, our crews are out actually working with Albuquerque Fire Rescue and APD Open Space," Lt. Lujan said. "Last week, we actually worked with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Open Space Team, just to give them an idea of what our capability is and, you know, how they should be reacting and interacting with our resource.

