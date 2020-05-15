Authorities patrolling Bosque trails, making sure people are utilizing COVID-safe practices

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The request by the governor for people to stay at home does not mean people can't enjoy the outdoors.
However, the Bernalillo County Fire Department will be make sure people are following COVID-safe practices.
"We're gonna be out and about patrolling on the Bosque trails, on the pavement areas and now on the water," said Lt. David Lujan. "So our goal is to show a presence there to make sure that people are doing what, what has been requested of them and ask, especially the requirements that have come down by the governor."
Bernalillo County firefighters are out looking for large groups, making sure people are social distancing and watching out for fires.
"So by being out here on the water, we're able to identify where some of those locations are," Lt. Lujan said. "And then you know contract communicate to the crews of where this is at, and then potentially get people on the ground right away to put this fire out."
Patrols won't just be happening during the day. They’ll also happen when the open space areas are closed to make sure people aren't out breaking the rules.
"Today, our crews are out actually working with Albuquerque Fire Rescue and APD Open Space," Lt. Lujan said. "Last week, we actually worked with the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office Open Space Team, just to give them an idea of what our capability is and, you know, how they should be reacting and interacting with our resource.
