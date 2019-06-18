Authorities raid Albuquerque motel | KOB 4
Authorities raid Albuquerque motel

Kassi Nelson
June 18, 2019 01:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Authorities from the U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security and the Albuquerque Police Department are raiding a motel.

Authorities say they are looking for drugs, guns and human traffickers at the Best Choice Inn on Central near Louisiana in Albuquerque. 

KOB 4's Kassi Nelson witnessed authorities take three people into custody. A spokesperson for the DEA told KOB 4 that more fugitives may still be inside the motel.

This is a developing story. 

Kassi Nelson


Updated: June 18, 2019 01:16 PM
Created: June 18, 2019 11:41 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

