Authorities raid Albuquerque motel
Kassi Nelson
June 18, 2019 01:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Authorities from the U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security and the Albuquerque Police Department are raiding a motel.
Authorities say they are looking for drugs, guns and human traffickers at the Best Choice Inn on Central near Louisiana in Albuquerque.
KOB 4's Kassi Nelson witnessed authorities take three people into custody. A spokesperson for the DEA told KOB 4 that more fugitives may still be inside the motel.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
Credits
Updated: June 18, 2019 01:16 PM
Created: June 18, 2019 11:41 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved