Authorities search for escaped inmate in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. - The New Mexico Corrections Department and New Mexico State Police are asking residents of the Rivers Edge neighborhood in Rio Rancho to stay indoors, secure their homes and vehicles, or, if possible, avoid the area.

On Tuesday, an inmate work crew from the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility’s minimum-security unit was out on assignment near Rivers Edge in Rio Rancho. Correctional staff members were reportedly supervising 12 inmates when inmate Manuel Villalobos walked off assignment after claiming to go to the restroom. Villalobos did not return and was not found in the restroom.