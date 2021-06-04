Authorities search for hiker who went missing on La Luz Trail

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials are searching for a missing hiker on the La Luz Trail.
20-year-old Brandon Frazier went hiking shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. At about 4:45 p.m. he sent a picture to his family from the trail, and that was the last time they heard from him.
Crews searched overnight on the ground and have also used the the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter and drones to search from above.
Anyone on the trail Thursday who may have seen Frazier is asked to contact the Sandoval County Sheriff's Office. Fazier was wearing a maroon pullover and blue jeans.
