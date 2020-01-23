Authorities search for missing Farmington woman

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The San Juan County Sheriff's Office (SJCSO) is investigating the disappearance of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. She was last seen leaving her residence on Jan. 18 around 8 p.m. and never returned. Her car was found parked at the nearby Farmington Mennonite Church.

Detectives are working with her family and members of the Mennonite community to find Krause – working to get surveillance video from local businesses and interviewing potential witnesses. The Krause family has also hired a search and rescue team from out of state.