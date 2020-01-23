Authorities search for missing Farmington woman | KOB 4
Authorities search for missing Farmington woman

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 23, 2020 12:12 PM
Created: January 23, 2020 10:41 AM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The San Juan County Sheriff's Office (SJCSO) is investigating the disappearance of 27-year-old Sasha Krause. She was last seen leaving her residence on Jan. 18 around 8 p.m. and never returned. Her car was found parked at the nearby Farmington Mennonite Church. 

Detectives are working with her family and members of the Mennonite community to find Krause – working to get surveillance video from local businesses and interviewing potential witnesses. The Krause family has also hired a search and rescue team from out of state. 

As rumors spread on social media, the Sheriff's Office has asked that the public only shares information directly from the SJCSO social media pages or media releases. 

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch immediately at (505) 334-6622 and ask to speak to Detective Strang. 


