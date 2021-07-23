Authorities search Rio Grande for rider who may have been thrown off jet ski

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 23, 2021 05:31 PM
Created: July 23, 2021 05:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — BCSO deputies were dispatched to Paseo del Norte and the Rio Grande Friday evening in response to a "jet ski with no rider doing circles in the water."
When deputies arrived, they saw a jet ski going south from the area.
Authorities said the Albuquerque Police Department's Open Space Unit is also on scene assisting with the search for a potential rider who may have been thrown off the jet ski.
At this time, law enforcement has not received information on a missing person.
