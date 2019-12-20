Authorities seek to stem crime in New Mexico oilfields | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Authorities seek to stem crime in New Mexico oilfields

Authorities seek to stem crime in New Mexico oilfields

The Associated Press
Created: December 20, 2019 06:17 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - Authorities in a New Mexico region that is rich in oil and gas say they have participated in a recent blitz targeting thefts and burglaries in the oilfields.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage said detectives and deputies conducted an operation last week at various oilfields amid concerns over crime.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the Eddy County Sheriff’s office investigated an alleged theft from Concho Resources near Carlsbad.

The estimated loss from 139 stolen barrels of crude oil was around $7,000.

The sheriff's office said an estimated $35,000 of oilfield equipment was allegedly stolen from Tiger Industrial in July 2018.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage
Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage
Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty
Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty
Advertisement


Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty
Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty
Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children
Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children
Olivia, Liam were top baby names in New Mexico during 2019
Olivia, Liam were top baby names in New Mexico during 2019
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released