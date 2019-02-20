Auto repair shop closes without notice, keeping vehicles behind locked gates | KOB 4
Auto repair shop closes without notice, keeping vehicles behind locked gates

Brittany Costello
February 20, 2019 10:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Maurer's Collision in northeast Albuquerque appears to have shut down and several cars are being held hostage behind locked gates.

The customers said they were given no notice.

“At this point, I feel like everyone that has a car here should file that the car has been stolen,” said Maggie Audi. “”I’ve called my insurance, all checks have already been cashed.”

Audi said she was told her luxury car would be fixed in five days. It’s been four weeks and she still doesn’t have her vehicle.

“They haven't answered a call or responded to anything in two weeks and their place has been closed for two weeks because I’ve been showing up on the daily,” Audi said.

Tanya Loven said repairs on her vehicle have taken nearly five months.

“We had paid $16,000, the insurance has paid over $16,000 to Maurer’s but we have no way of verifying if they used any of that toward the vehicle,” Loven said. “It’s frustrating and disappointing to have somebody not only not give you good customer service but basically lie to you and use you, my guess is for the insurance money.”

The business owners have not returned KOB's requests for comment. Meanwhile, the property owner said they are ending their relationship with the business.

APD is asking those impacted to contact police and file an embezzlement report.

Brittany Costello


Updated: February 20, 2019 10:11 PM
Created: February 20, 2019 08:31 PM

