Auto repair shop faces false alarm fees after burglaries
April 19, 2019 06:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A couple of business owners in Albuquerque are dealing with the expensive consequences after their business has been broken into. For them, the cost goes beyond the damage caused by burglars and vandals.
Gil Morales and Shawn Sturgeon, co-owners at Victory Auto, say almost half of their burden is dealing with false alarm fees from the City of Albuquerque.
They owe $5,100 for what the city's False Alarm Reduction Unit considers emergencies unable to be verified by officers.
The city is firm on their stance when it comes to charging residents and businesses for false alarms. Their website breaks down the fines:
- 1 to 3 false alarms are free
- 3 to 9 false alarms are $150 each
- 10+ false alarms are $500 each
Victory Auto is also looking at an additional $500 per false alarm because they don't have a permit for their system, which is something they are stil having trouble signing up for.
KOB 4 reached out to the City of Albuquerque – they said they couldn't make comment on individual accounts.
