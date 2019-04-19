Auto repair shop faces false alarm fees after burglaries

The city is firm on their stance when it comes to charging residents and businesses for false alarms. Their website breaks down the fines:

1 to 3 false alarms are free

3 to 9 false alarms are $150 each

10+ false alarms are $500 each

Victory Auto is also looking at an additional $500 per false alarm because they don't have a permit for their system, which is something they are stil having trouble signing up for.

KOB 4 reached out to the City of Albuquerque – they said they couldn't make comment on individual accounts.