Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system
Autopsy: Albuquerque baby girl found dead had meth in system

Associated Press
June 23, 2019 03:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A recently released autopsy report shows a 1-year-old Albuquerque girl found dead in January had methamphetamine in her system.
    
But according to the Albuquerque Journal, the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator couldn't determine how the Anastazia Zuber died.
    
Police found the baby's body on Jan. 4 at an Albuquerque home, ending a search for the child that began after her father reportedly told a relative that she drowned in a bathtub.
    
Authorities say the infant was found wrapped in two plastic bags, stuffed inside a duffel bag and buried in a backyard.
    
Police say the child's parents – 26-year-old David Zuber and 23-year-old Monique Romero – have been charged with child abuse resulting in death.
    
The couple's cases are pending. They're out of jail while awaiting their trials.

