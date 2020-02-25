Autopsy confirms body found in Arizona is missing Farmington woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Coconino County, Arizona is missing Farmington woman Sasha Krause. The San Juan County's Sheriff's Office made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Sasha Krause, 27, was last seen picking up items from the Farmington Mennonite Church on Jan. 18. Investigators said her car was found parked outside the church.