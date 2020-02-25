Autopsy confirms body found in Arizona is missing Farmington woman

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Coconino County, Arizona is missing Farmington woman Sasha Krause. The San Juan County's Sheriff's Office made the announcement Tuesday morning.
Sasha Krause, 27, was last seen picking up items from the Farmington Mennonite Church on Jan. 18. Investigators said her car was found parked outside the church.
Sheriff's from Coconino County told San Juan County investigators that the body of a female that matches Krause's description was found just outside of Flagstaff over the weekend.
"We have partnered with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and federal authorities in trying to identify and apprehend the individual that's responsible for Sasha's kidnapping and murder," said San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari. "We are fully committed in capturing this individual and bring peace to the Krause family."
The investigation is ongoing.
Sasha's family released the following statement after the body was discovered:
"We don’t have any more details yet but we are truly thankful for everyone that prayed, hung flyers, and volunteered in searches. We are also profoundly thankful for everything law enforcement did in searching for and finding our dear Sasha. They never gave up and we so appreciate that."
