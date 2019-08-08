Autopsy shows FBI agent shot man 8 times in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Autopsy shows FBI agent shot man 8 times in Albuquerque

The Associated Press
August 08, 2019 12:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - An autopsy report indicates that an off-duty FBI agent shot a Utah veterinarian eight times when he entered an Albuquerque brewery with a gun.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Wednesday that the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator report shows 43-year-old Cody Wrathall was shot in the chest, arms and back on June 8.

The FBI has released little information about the brewery shooting, saying it's still under investigation.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher declined to discuss the case Wednesday.

The state report says Wrathall had sat at a table with two agents and later exited the brewery.

The report say he went back inside, brandished a gun and possibly fired it before he was shot.

