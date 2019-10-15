Autopsy: Woman killed by BCSO deputies was shot 21 times
Kassi Nelson
October 15, 2019 05:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An autopsy report shows Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot a woman 21 times in July while responding to a call.
Elisha Lucero was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lucero’s family, who called 911, has a lot of questions.
“That she was shot at so many times raises very serious concerns,” said attorney Laura Schauer Ives, who is representing the Lucero family.
Schauer Ives said the lack of body camera footage prevents anyone from knowing exactly what happened in the seconds before deputies opened fire.
Sheriff Manny Gonzales has said for years that body camera do not make the public safer or provide more transparency.
However, Bernalillo County commissioners have offered money to buy the cameras for the department, but Gonzales said he has other priorities.
“We're asking them to adequately staff our department with people, with vehicles, with facilities inside the community so we can address the crime,” he said.
Credits
Updated: October 15, 2019 05:10 PM
Created: October 15, 2019 03:58 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved