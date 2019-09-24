Autumnal leaves expected to be more vibrant because of lack of rainfall | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Autumnal leaves expected to be more vibrant because of lack of rainfall

Kassi Nelson
September 24, 2019 06:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— People can expect to see a brighter pop of fall colors on trees this year as the season transitions to autumn.

Advertisement

“Been a very lackluster monsoon season,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Shoemake. “A lot of places well below average on precipitation. It does seem like we might be up for that more vibrant color field through northern New Mexico,”

Shoemake said geographic location is a big factor as to when the leaves around the state will start to change colors.

“Elevation is probably the biggest determinate of when the leaves change so usually northern New Mexico starts to see the leaves change first,” he said.

Trees up north could start changing this week and into October.

As for the bosque, people will have to wait a little longer. Usually those colors will peak in late October and into November.

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Created: September 24, 2019 06:50 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Governor’s free college plan faces backlash
Governor’s free college plan faces backlash
New Mexico will set its own fuel economy, emission standards
New Mexico will set its own fuel economy, emission standards
RVs, cars to swap parking areas for 2019 Balloon Fiesta
RVs, cars to swap parking areas for 2019 Balloon Fiesta
Alamogordo woman gives birth to quadruplets
Alamogordo woman gives birth to quadruplets
Advertisement



Governor’s free college plan faces backlash
Governor’s free college plan faces backlash
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Man who fired at BCSO deputies will remain in custody until trial
Man who fired at BCSO deputies will remain in custody until trial
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: 'No one is above the law'
Pelosi orders impeachment probe: 'No one is above the law'
Autumnal leaves expected to be more vibrant because of lack of rainfall
Autumnal leaves expected to be more vibrant because of lack of rainfall