Autumnal leaves expected to be more vibrant because of lack of rainfall
Kassi Nelson
September 24, 2019 06:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— People can expect to see a brighter pop of fall colors on trees this year as the season transitions to autumn.
“Been a very lackluster monsoon season,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Todd Shoemake. “A lot of places well below average on precipitation. It does seem like we might be up for that more vibrant color field through northern New Mexico,”
Shoemake said geographic location is a big factor as to when the leaves around the state will start to change colors.
“Elevation is probably the biggest determinate of when the leaves change so usually northern New Mexico starts to see the leaves change first,” he said.
Trees up north could start changing this week and into October.
As for the bosque, people will have to wait a little longer. Usually those colors will peak in late October and into November.
