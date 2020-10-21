AVANGRID acquires PNM Resources to create national renewable energy platform

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —AVANGRID will acquire the Public Service Company of New Mexico's (PNM) parent company, PNM Resources, officials announced Wednesday. The merger intends to create a large, diversified national regulated utility and renewable energy platform.

“We are excited to be part of this transaction that provides so many benefits to our customers, communities, employees and shareholders,” said Pat Vincent-Collawn, chairman, president and CEO of PNM Resources. “Our combined companies provide greater opportunities to invest in the infrastructure and new technologies that will help us navigate our transition to clean energy while maintaining our commitments to our local teams and communities.”