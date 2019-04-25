'Avengers: Endgame' draws huge crowds on opening night
Joy Wang
April 25, 2019 10:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Thursday night premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" has packed theaters in Albuquerque. Will the Avengers conquer Thanos?
"Avengers: Endgame" represents the final chapter in the first 11 years of Marvel Universe. The opening weekend is expected to break box office records. The movie is being shown on thousands of screens worldwide.
Century Rio 24 had over 40 showings of "Avengers: Endgame" on Thursday night alone.
