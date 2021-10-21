Avenida Cesar Chavez reopens after fatal rollover crash near I-25

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 21, 2021 10:01 AM
Created: October 21, 2021 08:12 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The off-ramps from I-25 to Avenida Cesar Chavez reopened at around 9 a.m. Thursday.
APD, at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, responded to the area near Avenida Cesar Chavez and I-25 where a two-vehicle crash occurred involving a car that rolled over. When officers arrived, they located a person who died at the scene from their injuries.
The crash did not occur on the interstate. Avenida Cesar Chavez was closed in the eastbound and westbound lanes while officers investigated the scene.
The accident is still under investigation.
