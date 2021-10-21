Avenida Cesar Chavez reopens after fatal rollover crash near I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The off-ramps from I-25 to Avenida Cesar Chavez reopened at around 9 a.m. Thursday.

APD, at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, responded to the area near Avenida Cesar Chavez and I-25 where a two-vehicle crash occurred involving a car that rolled over. When officers arrived, they located a person who died at the scene from their injuries.