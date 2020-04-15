Ayudando fugitives arrested in Oklahoma

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two fugitives accused of stealing money from Ayudando Guardians were arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday.
Susan and William Harris failed to show up to a sentencing hearing last month, but now have been located by U.S. Marshals. The couple is guilty of stealing money from the nonprofit that helped people with special needs to manage their bills.
Instead, they used that money to pay off millions of their own credit card debt.
