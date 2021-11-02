Aztec church vandalized again, surveillance video brings hope for justice

The cameras were installed not too long ago. On Monday night, cameras captured one person vandalizing the church, then going to the nearby convenience store. Police are also working to get that surveillance video.

"It's unsettling to us that a person would do this to a church, but at least they are doing it to a church and not a private individual. We can take care of the church and get that back the way it was. But hopefully, now that we have it on photograph, we will be able to catch the individual and they will be prosecuted,” said Wurzbach.

These incidents have already cost the church hundreds of dollars. If you have any information on this most recent incident, you're asked to contact Aztec police.