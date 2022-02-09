'Baby boxes' bill clears final House committee, heads to House floor

‘We're dealing with people in distress, we're dealing with women that have no other place to go. This is an option, this is a safe place for them,” said Farjado.

New Mexico already has a safe haven law on the books – allowing someone to surrender a newborn baby at a fire station police station or hospital. But, the baby has to be handed to a staff member.

“This has a little bit of an issue because you're not actually handing it to a person, you're handing the child into a box, which is a safe position for the baby to be in. We've talked about the air conditioning, heating, it's got oxygen, it's gotten alarm system, multiple alarm systems, it's got cameras. So they're doing everything to protect the child but the Safe Haven law needs to be amended to allow for this type of transfer,” said Gallegos.

In January, investigators say a 18-year-old mother was seen on surveillance video throwing her newborn into a Hobbs dumpster after giving birth. Dumpster divers found the infant alive six hours later.

Supporters say baby boxes create an anonymous option for mothers to safely surrender their newborns. The bill's sponsors also say it will also provide funding to install baby boxes around the state and to educate the public about them.

Track HB 157 during the legislative session.