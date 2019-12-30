'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video

Photo: Pinkfong
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Creators of the popular video "Baby Shark," whose song was played at the World Series in October, have released a version in Navajo.
Pinkfong, a brand of the South Korea company SmartStudy, said Sunday the video is available online and was created following auditions from Navajo actors.
SmartStudy worked with the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, to create a new version of the widely popular tune about a family of sharks. Navajo Baby Shark is the 20th language version of Baby Shark.
The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. The Navajo word for shark translates to "angry fish."
