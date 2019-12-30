'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video | KOB 4
Advertisement

'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video

'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video Photo: Pinkfong

The Associated Press
Created: December 30, 2019 07:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Creators of the popular video "Baby Shark," whose song was played at the World Series in October, have released a version in Navajo. 

Pinkfong, a brand of the South Korea company SmartStudy, said Sunday the video is available online and was created following auditions from Navajo actors. 

Advertisement

SmartStudy worked with the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, to create a new version of the widely popular tune about a family of sharks. Navajo Baby Shark is the 20th language version of Baby Shark. 

The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. The Navajo word for shark translates to "angry fish." 

To watch the video, click here.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
Tech goof: Woman records herself instead of marriage proposal
Tech goof: Woman records herself instead of marriage proposal
Breaking Bad store set to open in January
Breaking Bad store set to open in January
Advertisement


APD investigating 80th homicide this year
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
The Paleta Bar raises funds to cover funeral costs for a family killed on Christmas Day
The Paleta Bar raises funds to cover funeral costs for a family killed on Christmas Day
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
Sports editor apologizes for tweeting 'scalps' after game
Sports editor apologizes for tweeting 'scalps' after game