Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken
Baby's death leaves neighbors heartbroken

Kassi Nelson
July 08, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Questions continue to surround the death investigation of a two-week-old baby.

When police were originally called to the Valley Apartments on Indians school in northwest Albuquerque, a spokesman said the child appeared to have died of sudden infant death syndrome. 

However, after an initial investigation, the spokesperson said the child's injuries appeared to be suspicious.

People who live at the apartment complex are heartbroken.

"It just broke my heart because babies are a part of our lives," Sophie Benavidez said. "You're supposed to love them, care for them."

A neighbor told Benavidez she found the baby unresponsive.

"She went to go check on a baby in an apartment and she found the baby dead, but she said the baby was premature and she was 15 days old," Benavidez said.

Police have not announced any arrests. 

Kassi Nelson


Updated: July 08, 2019 05:14 PM
Created: July 08, 2019 03:31 PM

