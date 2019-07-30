Back to school bedtimes; The importance of adjusting schedules | KOB 4
Back to school bedtimes; The importance of adjusting schedules

Casey Torres
July 30, 2019 07:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- It's not an easy task getting your kid's sleeping schedule ready for school. KIm Ison, the owner of Beginning Steps Daycare, sees children everyday.

Their sleep schedule isn't interrupted since they don't have any breaks. But Ison said her own children do need help getting back on track.

"When school rolls around, it's harder to get them to go to bed at a decent hour and be able to wake up at an early hour," she said.

Ison tries to get them to bed early and wake them up earlier a week or 2 weeks before the start of school. She knows how a lack of sleep can affect her children.

"They're sluggish. They're irritable. They're cranky, and they just don't perform as well," she said.

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) suggests the same tip. According to their website, parents should aim for adjusting their child's bedtime 10 days to one week before school.

Some other tips are:

  • Bedtime should be kept the same even during weekends.
  • Try to find a way to help your child relax before bedtime.
  • A "cool, quiet and dimly lit" room is an ideal sleep environment.
  • Keep any caffeine away from your child after lunch.
  • To help fall asleep, the NSF states your child should have a healthy diet and regular exercise.
  • Any electronics shouldn't be used an hour before bed. 

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

