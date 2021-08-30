Backstreet Grill defies court order ahead of hearing

Spencer Schacht
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A judge ordered the Backstreet Grill to close after allegations it wasn't following COVID protocols.
The city revoked its food permit in April, then served a restraining order to close last week.
An APD spokesperson said they have not been asked to enforce this restraining order yet – instead, the city's Environmental Health Department is asking the courts to enforce the order to close.
In a statement from the acting director of the Environment Health Department said:
“A judge has already issued a temporary restraining order and Backstreet Grill is operating in defiance of that order. We will have a hearing soon and the court will determine enforcement in this matter.”
The Backstreet Grill has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Court documents said violations of this restraining order could result in fines or jail time.
