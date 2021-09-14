Bacterial infection outbreak claims fourth BioPark ape in a month

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The ABQ BioPark on Tuesday announced an infant siamang died of a bacterial infection that has plagued the zoo over the last month.
Rue, a four-month-old siamang, passed away early Monday morning due to complications of the Shigella bacterial infection. Rue is the fourth ape to die from Shigella since it was detected last month.
Earlier this month, Rue's mother – Johore – also died from Shigella. Rue's brother – four-year-old Eerie – was also infected with Shigella but has recovered well. The BioPark is looking to pair Eerie with another siamang group until he reaches adulthood.
After Johore's death, Rue's diet was supplemented with formula in a bottle and she received 24/7 care from staff.
The BioPark is 'cautiously optimistic' about the other apes on the road to recovery.
