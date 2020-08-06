Bad drought conditions reported across New Mexico, Arizona | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Bad drought conditions reported across New Mexico, Arizona

Bad drought conditions reported across New Mexico, Arizona

The Associated Press
Updated: August 06, 2020 12:38 PM
Created: August 06, 2020 12:37 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Large stretches of New Mexico and much of neighboring Arizona face severe or extreme drought conditions.

The latest weekly Drought Monitor map shows areas of extreme drought in northern New Mexico and in the state's southeastern corner.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, areas of severe drought are seen in other parts of those regions as well as across much of southern and south-central Arizona.

The Drought Monitor said the West has seen temperatures well above normal in the past week and that much of the region has been dry “with only spotty precipitation in places” though the monsoon provided some relief to eastern New Mexico. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

DA says park ranger who shot, killed man acted reasonably
DA says park ranger who shot, killed man acted reasonably
Witnesses describe confrontation that led to JB White shooting
Witnesses describe confrontation that led to JB White shooting
As restrictions continue, hopelessness setting in for restaurant industry
As restrictions continue, hopelessness setting in for restaurant industry
Governor forced to find replacements for 3 high-level positions
Governor forced to find replacements for 3 high-level positions
Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'
Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'
Advertisement


New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs
New Mexico amends quarantine requirements for urgent medical, family needs
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
Gov. Lujan Grisham to hold COVID-19 press conference today
Bad drought conditions reported across New Mexico, Arizona
Bad drought conditions reported across New Mexico, Arizona
Navajo Nation to implement 32-hour weekend lockdown
Navajo Nation to implement 32-hour weekend lockdown
DA says park ranger who shot, killed man acted reasonably
DA says park ranger who shot, killed man acted reasonably