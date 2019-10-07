Rough landings for at least 3 balloons Monday morning | KOB 4
Rough landings for at least 3 balloons Monday morning

Christina Rodriguez
October 07, 2019 11:46 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There have been reports of a few balloons that had rough landings Monday morning.

One balloon came down on a light pole in northeast Albuquerque, next to the Lovelace Medical Center. According to the crew, there were no injuries. 

Another balloon crashed west of Rio Rancho, in the area of 14th and Southern, where the pilot fell from the balloon but suffered minor injuries. The gondola and balloon both caught on fire and were damaged. 

There were also reports of another downed balloon in Rio Rancho that got snagged by a tree. 

Information is limited at this time. 

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. Ryan Laughlin will have the latest at 5 p.m. 

Updated: October 07, 2019 11:46 AM
Created: October 07, 2019 10:08 AM

