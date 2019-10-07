Rough landings for at least 3 balloons Monday morning
Christina Rodriguez
October 07, 2019 11:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There have been reports of a few balloons that had rough landings Monday morning.
One balloon came down on a light pole in northeast Albuquerque, next to the Lovelace Medical Center. According to the crew, there were no injuries.
Another balloon crashed west of Rio Rancho, in the area of 14th and Southern, where the pilot fell from the balloon but suffered minor injuries. The gondola and balloon both caught on fire and were damaged.
There were also reports of another downed balloon in Rio Rancho that got snagged by a tree.
Information is limited at this time.
Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. Ryan Laughlin will have the latest at 5 p.m.
Another incident occurred this morning when a balloon became entangled in power lines near 14th & Southern in #RioRancho. No further information is available at this time. @balloonfiesta @RioRanchoPD1 @RRFireandRescue pic.twitter.com/YZ8nY0656t— PNM (@PNMtalk) October 7, 2019
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 07, 2019 11:46 AM
Created: October 07, 2019 10:08 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved