Balloon Fall Fest: Balloonists prepare to take flight in Albuquerque

Balloon Fall Fest: Balloonists prepare to take flight in Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 02, 2020 02:15 PM
Created: October 02, 2020 01:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque is planning to have hot air balloon launches starting this weekend, despite the cancellation of the 49th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. 

Dispersed balloon launches will take place from various city parks on the mornings of Oct. 3, 4, 7, 10, and 11 at the following locations: 

  • Balloon Fiesta Park
  • Ventana Ranch Park
  • Mariposa Basin Park
  • Vista del Norte Park
  • North Domingo Baca Park 

Balloons are expected to lift off shortly after sunrise, if weather permits. No spectators will be allowed at any of the launch locations. 

Balloon Fiesta Park will also be open to balloonists every day from Oct. 3 to Oct. 11.

“It might feel a little different than normal, but thanks to our great hot air balloon pilots, we’re keeping Albuquerque’s traditions alive this year,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said. “We hope everyone enjoys waking up this week to hot air balloons in the sky. Don’t come to the launch sites, but take in the view from wherever you are.”

Balloon crews will be spaced out and limited to five people. 


