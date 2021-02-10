Balloon Fiesta drive-in movie prepares to reopen under loosened COVID restrictions

Due to the public health order, bathrooms are reserved for employees only.

The drive-in will be allowed to increase its capacity from 40 cars to 80 cars, and people will be required to remain in their cars.

Broemmer said he questions whether drive-ins are being treated fairly.

"We've never had one infraction, we've never had one case related to an event at our location and everything we've done has been very, very COVID safe, to not be able to the same things other businesses, restaurants, etc. are able to do, has really hindered us,” he said.

Food trucks are still not allowed at drive-in movie events. Despite the restrictions, Broemmer said they plan to press play.

"We're super excited to be here and get these movies back available here in the Albuquerque area,” he said.

The Croods 2 will be showing Thursday at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here



