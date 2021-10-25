Balloon Fiesta files suit against similarly-named Tennessee ballooning event

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta filed a lawsuit against a Tennessee nonprofit regarding their similarly-named ballooning event.
According to Albuquerque Business First, the Balloon Fiesta filed a lawsuit against The Bingham Group, a Knoxville, Tenn.-based nonprofit, regarding their "Monroe Life Balloon Fiesta".
The nonprofit stated they renamed the event but some of their older signs still have the Balloon Fiesta name in it.
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta organizers are seeking damages and any profits the nonprofit made from using the Balloon Fiesta name.
