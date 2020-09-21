Balloon Fiesta gift shop releases limited edition 2020 merchandise | KOB 4
Balloon Fiesta gift shop releases limited edition 2020 merchandise

Casey Torres
Updated: September 21, 2020 07:04 AM
Created: September 21, 2020 06:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Balloon Fiesta gift shop website is selling limited edition 2020 Balloon Fiesta Siesta merchandise starting Sept. 21.

The new merchandise includes a T-shirt, face masks, keychains, posters, and, of course, pins.

One of the pins is in color with deflated balloons and the saying, “see you in 2021." There are 200 of those pins in gold, which are expected to sell out fast.

"You know they're gonna be collector's items because the event didn't happen. It got postponed,” said Art Lloyd Jr., the host for Balloon Fiesta Live! “So we're putting all of this merchandise available now to kind of give folks just a little extra bonus material that can help remember the fiesta that was on siesta."

Alongside the siesta merchandise, the merchandise for the 49th Annual International Balloon Fiesta is also on sale.

To check out the gift shop, click here.


