Balloon Fiesta officials make changes to Park and Ride services

Justine Lopez
September 29, 2019 08:07 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Balloon Fiesta officials are making changes to the Park and Ride service to improve traffic issues for this year’s Balloon Fiesta.
Officials said they will be limiting Park and Ride tickets and the process will now all be done online.
“You can't go to a Park and Ride now and purchase a ticket. Everything is done online,” said Balloon Fiesta Transportation Manager, Dennis Christansen. “You can do it on a computer or do it on a smartphone you just won't be able to walk up to a park and ride and expect to get ticket.”
Park and Ride locations will remain the same: Hoffmantown Church, Coronado Center, Cottonwood Mall, and Intel.
The Park and Ride service will be held in different lots at the two mall locations.
To purchase Park and Ride tickets, click here.
