Balloon fiesta organizers hold out hope for October event

The options range from having a fiesta like in past years where spectators get to mingle on the launch field as hundreds of balloons are unpacked, inflated and launched to something that would involve a livestream of balloons launching but no spectators on the grounds.

In a monthly newsletter put out Friday, the fiesta encouraged people to still plan for the mass ascensions that the fiesta is known for.

Parks said organizers had already hit internal benchmarks for this year’s fiesta, having sold a lot of tickets before the outbreak and attracting a full slate of pilots for the fiesta and the annual cross-country gas balloon race that launches that week.

New Mexico health officials have said that the pace of infections in the state has been below the peak. The state has close to 7,500 confirmed cases, with about 350 deaths. More than half of the cases have originated in McKinley and San Juan counties, in the northwestern corner of the state.

