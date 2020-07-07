Balloon Fiesta Park to host drive-in movies, concerts, sports

Photo: Balloon Fiesta Drive-in
KOB Web Staff
Created: July 07, 2020 03:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Balloon Fiesta Park will soon be a destination for socially-distanced entertainment.
Starting Thursday, the venue will begin to host drive-movies.
There are also plans to host auto-disco raves, and sports viewing at the site.
Guests will be allowed to tailgate in zones that are distanced from each other. Cars are limited to five people.
Food trucks will also be on site. Beer is expected to be added to the offerings later in the season.
