Balloon Fiesta pushed back to 2021 | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 22, 2020 01:50 PM
Created: June 22, 2020 08:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The largest ballooning event in the world will not take place in 2020.

The 49th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is now scheduled to begin October 2, 2021. 

"With only three-and-a-half months left until the planned start of Balloon Fiesta, there are many variables that are out of our control, potentially impacting the health and welfare of our attendees," said Matt Guthrie, the president of the Balloon Fiesta Board of Directors. "The safety of our pilots, guests, sponsors, staff and volunteers has always been our top concern and in the wake of COVID-19 and its continued impacts, we must stay dedicated to upholding that commitment."

Reservations, tickets and RV spaces will still be valid for next year's event. Guests can visit the Balloon Fiesta website to find directions about refunds or other accommodations. 

For more information, click here


