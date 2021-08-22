Balloon Fiesta sets Guinness World Record

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 22, 2021 06:13 PM
Created: August 22, 2021 02:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta set a new Guinness World Record for the "Greatest mass hot air balloon ascent."
“Following our launch of 1,019 hot air balloons in 2000, the event’s leadership agreed that Albuquerque really should be the home for this kind of world record, so we started the process of learning how to document the launches,” said Paul Smith, the executive director of the Balloon Fiesta. "The process to set the new record was quite laborious and we set it in 2010 with 329 hot air balloons, and then again in 2011 with 345 hot air balloons. Then an event that occurs every other year in France set the record with more than 400 balloons. We had decided to focus our efforts on our processes and making Balloon Fiesta the best balloon event in the world and we didn’t pursue the record."
Tom Garrity, Balloon Fiesta spokesperson, said he reached out to the editor of the Guinness World Record last year to see if the record could be broken based solely on the event's documentation.
The record-setting date was Oct. 6, 2019 with 524 balloons launched during a regular morning mass ascension. The launches were confirmed in two ways:
The Balloon Fiesta is set to kickoff on Oct. 2 for nine days.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company