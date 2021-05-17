Balloon Fiesta task force mulls ideas for more landing sites

The Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A task force is recommending buying land to expand potential landing sites for the annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.
The Albuquerque Journal reports the task force’s findings are at the center of a resolution that Albuquerque City councilors are expected to pass Monday.
The resolution would authorize a working group to carry out recommendations from the Balloon Landing Task Force.
Among them is spending potentially as much as $70 million on a vast tract of land that could also serve as a sports practice field or a recreational venue.
The task force has spent the past two years reviewing the issue.
