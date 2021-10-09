Balloon Fiesta unveils new balloon to commemorate 50th anniversary

"Well, we had our entire team working on it. We brought it down here in boxes. We had to cut it back home so we cut all the panels, we cut every little piece of artwork, we mapped out where it needed to go but all of the sewing was done right behind you in the Sid Cutter Pavilion, so this balloon truly was born at fiesta."

This year would have been the 50th balloon fiesta, but since it was postponed last year because of the pandemic, they said it'll take place next year from Oct. 1-9.

"This will probably be flown during the year to sort of promote the 50th anniversary and then it will flying here next year."