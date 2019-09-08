Balloon fiesta volunteers get an up-close look at flying a hot air balloon
Grace Reader
September 08, 2019 10:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Balloon fiesta volunteers got an up-close look at what goes into flying a balloon during a class Sunday so they can be prepared for when visitors show up next month.
“For at least half of these guys out here today, this is their first experience, first time getting this close,” said Balloon Fiesta Board Member, Tom Kious.
For some volunteers like Susan Robaus, ballooning is not a new thing to her.
“I’ve been up once, it was a lot of fun,” Robaus said. “I would go up again in a minute.”
Volunteers learned the ins and outs of how balloons actually fly.
“I had to ride in one but all the work was done and they just said ‘Get in,’ and then when they landed they said ‘Okay, get out,’ so this was the first time we've actually done beginning to end.”
Robaus learned things like where pilots can and cannot land, and how to inflate and deflate a balloon.
“It’s a little scary to have fire with a balloon and a wicker basket but it was okay,” she said.
Robaus said it was a lot to take in, but a lot of fun too.
“It’s all been fun and meeting new people and just experience,” she said.
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta starts Oct. 5. For more information about the event, click here.
