Balloon fiesta volunteers get an up-close look at flying a hot air balloon

“I’ve been up once, it was a lot of fun,” Robaus said. “I would go up again in a minute.”

Volunteers learned the ins and outs of how balloons actually fly.

“I had to ride in one but all the work was done and they just said ‘Get in,’ and then when they landed they said ‘Okay, get out,’ so this was the first time we've actually done beginning to end.”

Robaus learned things like where pilots can and cannot land, and how to inflate and deflate a balloon.

“It’s a little scary to have fire with a balloon and a wicker basket but it was okay,” she said.

Robaus said it was a lot to take in, but a lot of fun too.

“It’s all been fun and meeting new people and just experience,” she said.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta starts Oct. 5.