Balloon Fiesta will require masks, cancel some events amid virus surge

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 01, 2021 11:29 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The International Balloon Fiesta on Wednesday announced they will require masks for all guests in all indoor areas and in crowded outdoor settings.

The Music Fiesta and the Balloon Discovery Center will each be cancelled for this year's festivities. The Music Fiesta is being cancelled due to the close proximity of guests while the Center is cancelled because of its indoor nature featuring activities with multiple touchpoints.

Among other changes are:

  • Providing cashless options to purchase tickets
  • Requiring concessions stands to have plastic shielding and cashless options
  • Moving hospitality seating from indoor and tent areas to outdoor seating
  • Increased spacing, including for popular special shape balloons around the park 
  • Increased number of hand sanitizer and hand washing stations, including hand sanitizer in all restrooms inside the facility

The guidelines are based on CDC recommendations and the current State of New Mexico public health order issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The procedures will be updated as they change. 


